Woodville Junior School is closed to all pupils today, Friday, October 13, due to an outbreak of sickness and diarrhoea.

The school, on High Street, in the village, will be closed throughout the day to allow for a deep clean to try to reduce the risk of the sickness spreading, said a spokesman for the school.

A statement on the school's website read: "School is closed for staff and pupils on Friday, October 13, due to the outbreak of sickness and diarrhoea, to allow for a deep clean of the school and resources."

A text message was also sent to the parents of pupils at the school last night, Thursday, October 12, to inform them that the school would not be open the following day.