A Woodville junior and infants school which closed for a deep clean after at least 50 children and staff were taken ill with a diarrhoea and sickness bug is open as usual today, Monday, October 16.

Woodville Schools Federation, in High Street, closed on Friday, October 13, to allow for the deep clean to take place to try to reduce the risk of the sickness bug speading.

However, it is open day as usual but parents of any pupils who are unwell or are showing signs of a bug are being asked to keep them at home.

A statement on the school's website says: "Children should come to school on Monday morning at the usual time. If your child is showing signs of being unwell please continue to keep them at home. We thank you for your continued support."

Derbyshire County Council advised the school to close for the day to allow the deep clean to take place.

A spokesman from the council told our sister title, the Derby Telegraph that 50 children and staff were affected by the bug on Thursday, October 12 and further symptoms were reported on the Friday. The school has a total of 330 pupils in its infants and junior sections.

The council spokesman said the deep clean involved disinfecting key priority areas in the school, such as toilets, the dining area, surfaces, door handles, classroom tables and toys and other resources used by the children.

Advice on dealing with a sickness bug

Gastroenteritis is a very common condition that causes diarrhoea and vomiting. It is usually caused by a bacterial or viral tummy bug, says the NHS Choices website.

It can affect people of all ages, but is particularly common in young children. Most cases among children are caused by a virus called rotavirus. Cases in adults are usually caused by norovirus or the "winter vomiting bug" or bacterial food poisoning.

Gastroenteritis can be very unpleasant, but it usually clears up by itself within a week. You can normally look after yourself or your child at home until you're feeling better.

The NHS advice is to try to avoid going to your GP, as gastroenteritis can spread to others very easily. Call NHS 111 or your GP if you're concerned or need any advice.

What to do if you get the bug

If you experience sudden diarrhoea and vomiting, the best thing to do is stay at home until you're feeling better. There's not always a specific treatment, so you have to let the illness run its course.

You don't usually need to get medical advice, unless your symptoms don't improve or there's a risk of a more serious problem.

To help ease your symptoms:

Drink plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration. You need to drink more than usual to replace the fluids lost from vomiting and diarrhoea. Water is best, but you could also try fruit juice and soup.

Take paracetamol for any fever or aches and pains.

Get plenty of rest.

If you feel like eating, try small amounts of plain foods, such as soup, rice, pasta and bread.

Use special rehydration drinks made from sachets bought from pharmacies if you have signs of dehydration, such as a dry mouth or dark urine.

Take anti-vomiting medication (such as metoclopramide) and/or anti-diarrhoeal medication (such as loperamide) if you need to – some types are available from pharmacies, but check the leaflet that comes with the medicine. You can also ask your pharmacist or GP for advice about whether they're suitable.

Gastroenteritis can spread very easily, so you should wash your hands regularly while you're ill and stay off work or school until at least 48 hours after your symptoms have cleared, to reduce the risk of passing it on.