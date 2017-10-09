A £10.5 million scheme which could bring 2,000 jobs to South Derbyshire and relieve traffic congestion at one of its busiest roundabouts could be taking a major step forward this month.

It is believed that Derbyshire County Council is on the verge of submitting an application for permission to create a vital new road link, known as the Woodville-Swadlincote Regeneration Route.

Now eagle-eyed residents have spotted workers out and about in the area measuring up for the plans. Residents asked at the latest Swadlincote Area Forum meeting if it meant the route will finally get the go-ahead.

Frank McArdle, chief executive of South Derbyshire District Council, responded, saying: "They were out there ahead of the county council making a planning application. We won’t let October come and go without a planning application.

"(The route) is due. It will change the whole aspect of traffic going out of Swadlincote and circumventing Woodville."

The Burton Mail reported earlier this year that the development is poised to go ahead after the Government handed the D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership a £63 million funding boost for schemes in its spring budget.

D2N2 is working to get business and employers more involved in the skills and training programmes developed in the area.

D2N2, which includes councils and businesses from across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, has highlighted the £10.5 million scheme as one of its priority projects. The development, which centres on a new link road from the A511 through the brownfield 'Tollgate Park' site to the A514, is expected to create 1,873 jobs and 173 homes.

The funding is part of a cash boost of £63 million for the D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership area to help create jobs, build homes, raise productivity, support businesses and encourage economic growth.

The Woodville Regeneration Route is a widely supported highway scheme which is proposed to benefit traffic distribution to the south east of Swadlincote, linking Occupation Lane to Swadlincote Road and relieving some traffic pressure on the Clock roundabout which forms a junction (A511/A514) with Burton Road.

The route has the additional benefit of facilitating a high-quality access and stimulating the regeneration of a large area of land lying north of Occupation Lane.

