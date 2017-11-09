The video will start in 8 Cancel

Residents in South Derbyshire can get back in the saddle with a free cycling class at Rosliston Forestry Centre.

The Back to Cycling session will help first-time and experienced cyclists build their confidence, making them feel safe to go out on the roads. Visitors can learn new techniques of how to cope with traffic, road positioning, signalling and cycle safety.

Coach Alex Rowley-Kearns said: "The sessions will give new and experienced cyclists the opportunity to get back on the saddle to learn and refresh their skills.

"It will also help to build confidence around road safety as well as refresh memories and break old cycling habits.

"The classes are tailored around individual needs, so beginners can feel assured that they will be supported and equipped to ride a bike safely."

Bikes are available for people to hire for the session, but it is recommended that cyclists use their own bikes.

The Back to Cycling class, organised by Get Active in the Forest, is being held between 10.30am and 2pm on Saturday, November 18. The session is free, but a £20 deposit is required and will be refunded at the class.

