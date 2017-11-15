The video will start in 8 Cancel

A nationwide search has been launched for legitimate claimants to the estate of a former Uttoxeter woman nearly 30 years after her death.

Violet Mabel Judy McClive died in 1988 after an eventful life which saw her thought to have served in the Merchant Navy and marry in Paris.

She died in Southend, Essex, without leaving a will and with no known relatives.

Now a Burton-based heir-hunter, who wishes to remain anonymous, has announced he has been researching the life of Violet McClive in the hope of finding long-lost relatives.

Records published by the Treasury have revealed that there are 41 unclaimed estates with links to the region that could be worth a large sum of money.

When people die without making a will, everything they owned, including their money, property, businesses and cars, is left behind unclaimed.

Anything left behind is known as their 'estate' and could be worth a matter of pounds or run into the millions.

Unfortunately, details on the value of estates are not available to the public but the heir-hunter is extremely keen to track down relatives.

Violet Mabel Royles was born on December 6, 1900, and her mother's surname was recorded as Jackson.

This, however, is the only information listed about her birth parents, who are not present in the 1901 or 1911 census, when Violet is noted as living with the Parkes family.

In 1901, she was listed as a boarder in Heath Terrace, Uttoxeter, which belonged to James and Fanny Parkes, nee Beels, and their son Walter Beels Parkes.

She was present again as a 'visitor' of the family at their home at 188 Belvedere Road, Burton.

The heir-hunter who is researching this tale said: "This is significant as in later life, on official documents, she was known as 'Violet Parkes or Royles'.

"Perhaps this was because she was adopted by the Parkes?"

This name was given when she married Walter M Davenport in Paris between 1921 and 1925.

Judy V Davenport was in the Merchant Navy as a matron noted in her discharge documents, dated September 23 1929.

Her service explains how she came to marry in Paris, according to the heir-hunter.

In 1939, the register listed her as Violet Davenport. She was recorded as living alone at 34 Clandos Avenue in Poole.

Then, in 1948, she married Hugh McClive in Southwark and between 1949 and 1960, the pair lived together at 23/24 Nelson House, Union Street before divorcing in 1960.

The heir-hunter added: "It's a very interesting story for a girl born in 1900 from Uttoxeter - a matron in the Merchant Navy who married in Paris; not to mention the involvement of the Parks family in her early life."

The Bona Vacantia website, which lists all unclaimed estates, notes that she had a sister called Miss Dorothy Marsh.

Although she is described as a 'Miss' she has a different surname to Violet, meaning that she could have been a step-sister.

Violet Mabel Judy McClive died in Southend on Sea in Essex on June 27, 1988.

The hunter is hoping that there may be someone out there who can answer three questions:

Why did she live with the Parkes family from a very early age? Who were her parents? Who was her sister, Dorothy Marsh?

Anybody with information about Violet is asked to get in touch with the Burton Mail by telephoning 01283-245031 or email beth.pridding@burtonmail.co.uk