Live-streaming funerals will soon be a reality for mourners when a new crematorium opens its doors near South Derbyshire.

The crematorium is set to open next year and will give relatives and friends the option to watch a funeral via video link if they are not able to make the service.

Work is well underway to build Trent Valley Crematorium between Aston-on-Trent, Thulston and Chellaston.

Once built, Dignity Funerals will operate from the building. A spokesman for Dignity Funerals said that the site would be closer than Markeaton Crematorium for 130,000 of the city's residents.

Trent Valley Crematorium is set to open in the first quarter of 2018 and aims to provide a "superior client service and visitor experience."

A decision on the new scheme – which can be seen under construction by drivers travelling along the A50 – was made after Dignity identified South Derbyshire as having a "demonstrable need for a new crematorium".

Clegg Construction, based in Nottingham, is carrying out the work. In England, the death rate has been increasing since 2011 with more people dying and 80 per cent of all funerals are now cremations. Markeaton Crematorium is among the busiest in the UK.

A spokesman for Dignity Funerals said: "It will be able to accommodate large congregations and provide a multi-faith or a neutral religious service.

"The new crematorium will offer the latest audio and visual systems in addition to traditional organ music.

"The site will have parking for 90 vehicles with designated spaces for the disabled."

There will also be a facility to live-stream the funeral via the internet to relatives anywhere in the world who cannot attend the service.

Markeaton Crematorium has the option to record the service for you to watch back and has a screen for a picture slideshow, but does not offer a live-streaming service.

The site will have the capacity for six funeral services per day at hourly intervals. Dignity Funerals says it initially expects to have two or three funerals per day between 10am and 3pm.

The firm believes the hour-length service gives grieving families more time to pay a "respectful farewell with a personalised service" and contrasts with the 40-minute service available at Markeaton Crematorium.

According to the firm, clients say they prefer the 60-minute service as they don't feel rushed and it prevents them from feeling as if they are on a "conveyor belt."

Dignity is set to invite all local funeral directors – who will have access to the booking service 24 hours a day, 365 days a year - to view the facilities prior to opening.