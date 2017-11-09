Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you were caught in slow traffic this morning around Bretby - this is why.

It was all down to a huge load being moved by lorry - a massive 40 tonnes of cooling pipes was being transported on a lorry. The giant load required a police escort to get to its destination in Leicester, having started the journey at Bretby Business Park.

Derby Roads Police Tweeted that its officers were following the abnormal load onto the A42, using the A511.

The Tweet said: "Abnormal load escort. Two loads of heat exchangers to the A42 via the A511 from Bretby. Slight delays expected. #STGO #Highways "

Swadlincote-based Cotton Transport and Sons Ltd had to use two lorry trailers to carry the pipes from metal designer and manufacturer High Tec Fabrication based at Bretby Business Park to Neal’s Brothers Packaging in Leicestershire. The firm manufactures export related packaging in the UK.