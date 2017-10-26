Sporty youngsters and unsung heroes across South Derbyshire have been recognised for their sporting achievements.

The Active South Derbyshire Awards were held at Pingle Academy, in Swadlincote, to celebrate performers, volunteers, coaches, schools and clubs.

Swadlincote swimmer and Paralympian Lewis White scooped Sportsman of the Year, with motocross champion Skye Adams and synchronised skater Alexandra Lewsey sharing the accolade of Sportswoman of the Year.

Lewis, who smashed multiple British record times, won four gold medals at the IDM in Berlin, three podium finishes at the British Para Swimming International Meet and secured bronze at the Paralympic Games in Rio, Brazil.

Swadlincote winner Skye, the current and two time British Flat Track Motocross champion – the only female to achieve this - won 11 Flat Track series titles and finished third overall in the national championships.

Melbourne winner Alexandra, a member of Team Icicles GB, achieved gold at the Wales and West Synchronised Skating Competition and silver in Belgium at the ISU Winter Cup.

Councillor Peter Smith, chairman of Active South Derbyshire, said: "We are delighted to share the success of South Derbyshire's finest sporting stars.

"The Active South Derbyshire awards celebrate those who work tirelessly to be the best they possibly can be. The dedication, commitment and perseverance they show on a daily basis is inspiring.

"We would like to wish all the winners, runners-up and nominees the very best of luck in their sporting endeavours, locally, nationally and internationally."

Rosliston Forestry Centre manager Debbie Chesterman was also recognised for her Service to Sport over the last 20 years. Her flagship project, Walking for Health, has more than 60 volunteers and more than 70 walks per month.

Other winners included:

Junior Sportsman of the Year – Charlie Ward

Junior Sportswoman of the Year – Connie Dumelow

Young Sportsman of the Year - Ben Ludford-Brookes

Young Sportswoman of the Year - Mia Slevin and Hope Collard

Disabled Sportsperson of the Year – Matthew Humphreys

Volunteer of the Year – Sam James

Manager/Coach of the Year - Matt Derbyshire

Community Award - Ticknall Junior Cricket Club and Hilton Youth Group

Club of the Year - Melbourne Rugby Club

Active4Life Award - Diana Key

Team of the Year - The Pingle Academy Girls Table Tennis Team

Junior Team of the Year - Etwall Primary School Football Team

Contribution to School Sport - Simon Price