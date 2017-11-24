Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tonight thousands of people are expected to flock to Swadlincote to officially mark the start of the festive season with the switching on of the town's Christmas lights display.

The free, annual event promises to get anyone into the festive mood, with a full-day of activities starting with a Christmas crafts fairs at Sharpe's Pottery Museum, on West Street which opened at 10am, as well as a different Christmas crafts fair on now until noon at Swadlincote Library, in Civic Way.

School children from around the area will be taking to the stage performing carols in the public square, in The Delph from 11am until 5pm.

Catering students from Burton and South Derbyshire College will be providing festive food, with free mince pies, warm fruit punch and other goods poignant to the season.

At Swadlincote Ski and Snowboard Centre, in Sir Herbert Wragg Way, Santa and his festive helpers will be skiing down the slope. The first 100 children to the slopes will be given free Christmas gifts.

The lights with be turned on by the 1211 Swadlincote Squadron air cadets following a fireworks display from 7pm.

Councillor Michael Stanton, chairman of South Derbyshire District Council, said: "The Christmas lights switch-on is one of the biggest events on our local calendar and we all look forward to it year after year.

"This year promises to be bigger and better than ever. It purposely caters for all ages and is always a magical, memorable day and evening out for the whole family to enjoy.

"We're proud to have the ATC do us the honours of lighting up the town. We hope everyone joins us, from near and far, to mark the start of the festive season."

In the town centre, there will also be fairground rides, choirs, performances from the Salvation Army and a live broadcast from Touch FM.

Anybody looking for full information about what festive fun can be had in Swadlincote can find it online at www.south-derbys.gov.uk .