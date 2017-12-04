Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Derby County and Nottingham Forest footballing legend John McGovern is to auction off some of his treasured medals and kit from his glittering career.

McGovern, who is best known for helping Derby County win their first ever Division 1 title in 1971/72 and captaining the Nottingham Forest side which won the European Cup twice under management of Brian Clough.

McGovern is considered one of the greatest midfielders of all time and was recently inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame.

He will be selling off the items using Marchington-based John Pye online auction.

Among the items in the sale are McGovern's Derby County Division 1 winners medal from 1971/72 and his shirt and shorts from the same season.

Football fans could also get their hands on a Division 2 winners' medal from 1968/69 when he was with the Ram, a Texaco Cup winners' trophy from 1971/72 in its original box and a ceramic money box celebrating the Division 2 championship season 1968/69.

But he'll be hanging on to his prized two European Cup winning medals and Division 1 medal he won with Forest.

McGovern told the Burton Mail: "I'm not sure exactly what I will do with the money they bring in yet. I will definitely get something sensible - I am a Scotsman after all!

"I think I might put the money towards a new car. I remember after winning the league title in '72 I bought myself a new car with the money I earned. I got it from TC Harrison in Burton."

He added that he has been surprised by the amount of money the lots had already made, as the Division One medal from 1971/72 currently stands at £360 and his shirt and shorts from the same season stand at £160. The auction closes on Thursday, December 7, at noon.

The old Division One became today's Premier League and Division 2 is the Championship which Burton Albion, Derby county and Nottingham Forest all play in.

He has also thanked the staff at John Pye Auctions for everything they have done for him and 'always looking after' him.

Sheldon Miller, business development director at John Pye Auctions, said: "We are very pleased to be able offer football fans this fantastic opportunity to secure items once owned, or indeed once worn, by the icon John McGovern.

"McGovern is a football legend and it's brilliant that the public can now share in his footballing success by taking home one of his medals or an item of clothing worn during his many successful seasons.

"I anticipate that this auction will be extremely popular because of the strong and loyal following McGovern has had throughout his career in the East Midlands and these would make fantastic Christmas presents."

The online auction, which is now live, can be viewed on the John Pye Auctions website. Anyone interested in buying one of the items can view them at the auctioneers Marchington hub on Monday, December 4.

Bidders have until midday on Thursday, December 7, to secure their own piece of football history.

John McGovern's glittering career

John McGovern was born in 1949 in Montrose, Scotland.

When he was just 19, he became the youngest player to play in all four divisions of the football league, having joined Hartlepool United in Division Four and staying with them after promotion to Division 3.

He then moved to Derby County, who were in Division 2 at the time but were promoted to the ten top flight Division 1 in McGovern's second season. He helped the team win its first ever Division 1 title in 1971/72.

Later in his career, the midfielder moved to Nottingham Forest FC after a short stay at Leeds United. There, he won two successive European Cups and won the Division 1 title in the 1977/78 season. He was the Forest captain too.

He forged a close relationship with legendary manager Brian Clough, who managed Derby County and Nottingham Forest at the same times McGovern was at the clubs.

What's on offer in the auction?

There are nine lots up for grabs in the auction. These are: