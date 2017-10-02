Six meetings designed to give people a say on crime and council issues in their area have been announced. The Safer Neighbourhood Scheme has been developed in South Derbyshire and is being co-ordinated by the Safer South Derbyshire Partnership.

It aims to ensure that public concerns relating to crime and disorder issues are recognised and acted upon by providing dedicated and accountable resources to dedicated geographical area.

It is a multi-agency approach to tackle problems and hold quarterly meetings in each of the six areas to which representatives of the statutory agencies and members of the public are invited. The aim is to reduce the fear of crime and create safer environments.

Meetings

The first meeting takes place on October 3, at Sutton on the Hill village hall. This will be the Etwall Area Forum;

The next meeting takes place on October 4, at Swadlincote Town Hall. This will be the Swadlincote Area Forum;

The next meeting takes place on October 10, at Stenson Fields Primary School. This will be the Repton Area Forum;

The next meeting takes place on October 11, at St John’s Church, Newhall. This will be the Newhall and Midway Area Forum;

The next meeting takes place on October 24, at The Recreation Centre, Aston. This will be the Melbourne Area Forum;

The first meeting takes place on October 25, at Netherseal Village Hall. This will be the Linton Area Forum.

All meetings start at 6.15pm.

