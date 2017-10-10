Children have been seen throwing scooters at buses in the most recent antisocial behaviour to hit Swadlincote.

The shocking behaviour was revealed in the last Safer Neighbourhood meeting for the Swadlincote area which also covers the Goseley Estate, in Hartshorne.

The police were asked by a resident whether they ever go into primary schools to discuss crime with pupils.

The resident said: "The Goseley youths causing problems are younger than they ever used to be and quite a few are girls.

"There is a certain group stopping cars and throwing scooters in front of buses. But they are in and out (of their homes) so fast you don’t know who is who."

Derbyshire Police officers vowed to take action. Sergeant Graham Summers, of the safer neighbourhood team, said: "If you go to the parks there are maybe three or four people we can target and speak to their parents."

