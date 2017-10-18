A Staffordshire road has been closed after a lorry collided with a pole and brought down power cables onto the road.

Uttoxeter Road, in Blithbury, has been shut in both directions because of the fallen power cables.

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has confirmed that there is slow traffic on the road between Blithbury Road and Newlands Lane and the road closure is affecting traffic between Blithbury adn Abbots Bromley.

Elsewhere on Staffordshire roads, there is heavy traffic in Stapenhill on the A444 Stapenhill Road due to the ongoing closure of St Peter’s Bridge, leading to drivers having to find an alternative route. There is heavy traffic between the bridge itself and the A511 Ashby Road.

The traffic on Ashby Road is also causing delays for those travelling in Winshill.