Morrisons is recalling a batch of chicken and mushroom pies as "a small number" are actually fish and mustard pies.

Anybody who purchased on of the pies is being asked to return it to the supermarket, which has branches in Branston and Swadlincote, for a full refund.

Morrisons has specifically identified 'Traditional Chicken and Mushroom Pie' products in 400g packs with a use by date of Monday, December 4, 2017 to be returned.

The Food Standards Agency said it could pose a possible health risk to people with an allergy to either ingredient, reports Wales Online.

A statement on the FSA website said: "Morrisons is recalling Traditional Chicken and Mushroom Pie because a small number of packs have been identified to contain fish pies. The fish pie contains fish and mustard which are not mentioned on the label and therefore are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to mustard and/or fish.

"If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to fish and / or mustard, do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund."

No other Morrisons products are known to be affected.