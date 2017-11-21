The video will start in 8 Cancel

A road in Egginton has been closed after a crash that left one car in a ditch.

The A5132 Carriers Road has been closed in both directions between Etwall Road and Lucas Lane after an accident happened just after 9.30am this morning, Tuesday, November 21, involving two cars, with one ending up in a ditch.

Police confirmed that no-one had suffered any serious injuries in the smash.

A spokesman from Derbyshire Constabulary said: "We were called to reports of a crash at 9.36am this morning.

"Two vehicles were involved. One ended up in a ditch and the other was in the middle of the road.

"There were no major injuries.

"We are currently waiting for recovery to remove the cars, but we do not yet know what time the road will be open."

Traffic and travel information website, Inrix, says that the road closure is affecting traffic between Willington and Hilton and could be in place for some time.