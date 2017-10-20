A car which has left the road and gone into a hedge is causing very slow traffic on a Derbyshire road in Willington this morning.

There is slow traffic on the B5008 Willington Road, heading in both directions, between Bargate Lane and the High Street.

The road is partially blocked and according to traffic monitoring website, Inrix, a caller has reported that vehicles are able to pass the scene, but traffic is moving very slowly between Willington and Repton.

Elsewhere on the county’s roads, there is queuing traffic in Winshill, on the A511 Ashby Road westbound because of the closure of St Peter’s Bridge, causing drivers to find an alternative route.

The closure of the bridge is also causing delays in Stapenhill, between the bridge and the A511 Ashby Road, particularly in the roadworks area.