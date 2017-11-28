Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new type of car theft is seeing criminals drive off with your new set of wheels without even needing the vehicle's keys has been sweeping the nation.

In the West Midlands, police are hunting car thieves after a Mercedes was stolen in less than a minute in September, when criminals used a gadget to override the car's security system.

CCTV footage shows that the thieves waved a box in front of the owner's home, picking up a signal from the key to the vehicle from inside.

It is believed to be the first time a 'relay crime' has been caught on camera.

How does 'relay' car crime work?

The footage, released by West Midlands Police, shows two men - both carrying relay box devices - pulling up outside the victim’s home in Solihull.

One of the men can be seen waving a box in front of the property. The device receives a signal from the key inside and transmits it to the second box next to the car.

The car's security system is tricked into thinking the key is present and the vehicle unlocks, with the pair then driving away.

The Mercedes still has not been recovered following the theft, which happened overnight on September 24.

The technique works as one of the thieves stands near a house with a device to pick up the signal of the car key - relaying it to an accomplice holding another transmitter near the vehicle.

How do you protect yourself?

Police officers from West Midlands Police have been offering advice for motorists to keep their cars safe.

Mark Silvester, from the force's crime reduction team, said: "To protect against this type of theft, owners can use an additional tested and Thatcham-approved steering lock to cover the entire steering wheel.

"We also recommend Thatcham-approved tracking solutions fitted to the vehicle.

"It is always worth speaking to your main dealer, to ensure that your car has had all the latest software updates and talk through security concerns with them."

Officers have also warned motorists to store their keys in a container lined with metal to stop thieves being able to pick up the signal, and to keep the keys away from the front of the house.

This is because if they are by the front door, it can be very easy for the gadget to pick up the signals.