Three cars have been involved in an accident on the M1 near East Midlands Airport this morning.

Commuters have been urged to avoid the southbound carriageway in that area as delays of one hour and 30 minutes have been predicted.

The collision happened at about 6am and lanes one and two of the carriageway were closed while the incident was dealt with.

Highways England said there was debris scattered across the carriageway.

The lanes then re-opened, but a vehicle that had broken down in the queues led to lane one being closed again.

All lanes have now been reopened but traffic is still severe. It is not yet known if anybody has been injured in the incident.