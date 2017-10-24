Motorists are facing more misery on the M42 this afternoon, Tuesday, October 24, after a lorry broke down, blocking a lane on the exit slip road for Burton.

Traffic information website Inrix has reported that the incident happened shortly after 2pm and a lane has been closed on the exit slip road at junction 11 for Burton while the vehicle is recovered. The website has said that the closure has not had too much of an impact on drivers, and traffic is coping well in the area.

It comes after commuters were caught up in traffic on the same section of road yesterday morning. Delays of up to 30 minutes were reported on the southbound carriageway between junction 11 and junction 10 for Tamworth.