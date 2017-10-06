Shocking dashcam footage has captured the moment a vehicle narrowly avoids a head-on crash following a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre.

Steve Mansfield, of Swadlincote, captured the footage while driving in Brizlincote Valley which has been plagued by speeding vehicles on the straight stretch, using it as a rat-run.

Despite speed humps being installed along the main Beaufort Road, where the incident occurred, and Violet Way, impatient drivers are still performing dangerous manoeuvres as seen in this footage.

The footage sees the white vehicle, believed to be a Kia Sportage, travelling behind another vehicle in Beaufort Road. The Kia is seen tailgating before braking. Just before the island at the junction with Grafton Road, the Kia suddenly pulls to the right hand side and overtakes its companion.

As it is speeding off, another vehicle is travelling in the opposite direction towards the two vehicles. The Kia then quickly pulls back into the left lane, seconds before it met the oncoming vehicle and before a bollard indicating the approaching island.

Mr Mansfield said: "This is the dash cam video I picked up in my car on the notorious Brizlincote Valley – despite the new humps you still get idiots like this. I followed the white car from Bretby Lane – the standard of driving left a little to be desired. As you can see it was quite close."

Earlier this year, dozens of residents took to social media to voice their concerns about plans to make the "dangerous" Beaufort Road safe again by changing speed humps. For months residents in Beaufort Road, had been calling for action after seven incidents occurred along a 150-yard stretch of the road in just four months.

The beginning of last year saw cars mount pavements damaging railings, fences and a children's play area, leaving glass and debris strewn across the road. One resident's fence had to be repaired twice in two weeks, while a communal playground had panels broken.

