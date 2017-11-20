Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There have been problems on the roads this morning with two accidents and two broken down vehicles causing delays for motorists.

Earlier this morning, a three-car crash on the M1 southbound caused delays of up to one hour and 45 minutes for people heading into work.

(Image: Highways England)

The accident, near East Midlands Airport, happened at around 6am and led to two lanes being closed, but these have since been reopened.

Another accident on the A52 Brian Clough Way, in Derby, is causing problems after a multi-vehicle accident. Traffic information website Inrix has reported that the road is blocked and traffic is queuing towards the M1.

The incident is believed to have happened at around 8am, but it is not known if anybody has been injured.

Meanwhile, traffic on the M1 has been building between junction 29 and 28 for Alfreton and Mansfield after a car had broken down on the carriageway. Traffic was stopped until around 8.15am as the car was removed. The lanes have since been reopened.

Between junction 29A and 29, a broken down van was causing problems for motorists as the vehicle stopped in the outside lane of the carriageway, but has since been moved into the inside lane. Traffic was stopped until around 8am as the removal took place.