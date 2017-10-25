Delays of up to 55 minutes have been reported on the M1 northbound after a crash between two cars.

Traffic information website Inrix has reported that there is congestion up to junction 22 for Ashby, Coalville and Measham, as one lane has been closed while emergency services deal with the incident. The website has estimated that commuters could be delayed by around 55 minutes because of the crash.

Leicestershire Police has confirmed that there is an ongoing incident on the carriageway and officers are at the scene.

It is believed that the delays have been worsened by roadworks that are in the same part of the carriageway.

A spokesman from East Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 3.17pm on October 25 on the M1 northbound between junction 23A and 24.

"It was reported there had been a road traffic collision between two cars. We sent a paramedic in a land ambulance.

"We are currently on the scene."

It is not known if anybody has been injured in the collision.

Meanwhile, on the M1 southbound, slow traffic has also been reported. Information on Inrix states that the delays have been caused by "people slowing to look at an accident on the other side".