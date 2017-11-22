Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Those travelling on roads across Staffordshire this evening are being warned about high winds and the risk of falling trees.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for winds of up to 60mph, particularly for areas on higher ground such as the Staffordshire Moorlands.

The warning has been made from this afternoon through to 7am tomorrow. Motorists are being advised to take extra care out on the roads and be aware there could be fallen branches or other items that may have been blown into the road.

Staffordshire County Council's cabinet support member for highways and transport, Helen Fisher, said: "High winds have been forecast across the county this afternoon and overnight and so we're reminding people to take extra care if they're out on the roads.

There is the potential for branches to be down and other debris blown into the road causing an obstruction. Our highways teams will be ready to respond to any issues throughout the night and Western Power Distribution will have additional staff ready to deal with any power cuts."