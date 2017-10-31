Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Summer may be over but we all know our dogs still love a visit to the beach - our furry friends love nothing more than feeling the sand between their paws and the smell of the sea as they chase their favourite ball into the water.

Last minute holiday rental provider Snaptrip is looking to crown the nation's happiest dog on a beach to celebrate seaside rental properties it has in the UK.

Matt Fox, co-founder of Snaptrip, said: "With the Burton, Uttoxeter and South Derbyshire region being located in pretty much the middle of the country, dog-owners are actively encouraged to take their pets with them when taking a break near the coast.

"In support of this, we are searching far and wide to find a photo of the happiest dog on a beach and have set up this national competition to seek out the best picture that captures this. There are some great prizes for the winner and runners-up and it would be great to see entries from the area!"

Here are some of the entries so far:

Think you can do better? Whether you've snapped your pooch frolicking on the sand, splashing in the sea, or simply playing with other furry pals, the team at Snaptrip want to see them.

Enter the competition now by visiting www.snaptrip.com and upload your photograph with a short caption before midnight on Tuesday, October 31.

The winner will receive a £100 voucher to spoil your dog in Pets at Home and the two runners up will receive a £75 and £50 voucher respectively.

With some beaches permitting dogs during the summer months, now has never been a better time to take them to the seaside.

To find your nearest dog friendly beach, have a look on Snaptrip's interactive map of the UK at snaptrip.com.

