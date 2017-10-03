An animal education centre will be built near Burton after the latest plans were determined by East Staffordshire Borough Council:

Church Farm, Hanbury Road, Anslow Gate - Change of use of land and outbuildings to form an animal education centre and tea rooms, external alterations to include installation of rooflights on front elevation and enlargement of existing windows, bike rack, hand washing facilities and formation of car parking and landscaping – approved

15 Osborne Street, Winshill - Erection of a single storey rear extension – approved

Weaverlake House, Weaverlake Drive, Yoxall - Erection of a single storey side extension, new entrance porch canopy and external alterations – approved

Ceva Logistics Ltd, (Zone C Plot 3) Barton Business Park, Barton under Needwood - Siting of additional sprinkler pump house and replacement of two existing sprinkler tanks – approved

88 Station Road, Barton under Needwood - Felling of one atlas cedar tree – approved

181 Efflinch Lane, Barton under Needwood - Erection of a single storey rear extension, front porch and rear dormer extension – approved

5 Chapel Lane, Rangemore - Removal of one ash tree – approved

Piltons Farm, Longhedge Lane, Burton - Erection of a steel-framed cattle building – approved

70 Wheatley Lane, Winshill - Erection of a detached triple garage.- approved

1 Hawks Drive, Winshill - Prior Notification for the erection of a single storey rear extension 3.47m from the original rear wall, 3.75m to the highest point of the roof and 2.3m to the eaves – approved

