An Etwall housebuilder has been named one of the best in the UK after beating more than 16,000 rivals to a top industry award.

Danny Easton, 44, of Ashby-based company Bloor Homes, received his accolade in front of an audience of 550 in the second round of the annual National House Building Council's 'Pride in the Job Awards' for his site in South Derbyshire.

He was one of just 22 from more than 16,000 UK site managers to be selected for the award, presented at a ceremony held at The Athena, in Leicester.

The South Derbyshire site, Alms Meadow, is a collection of three and four-bedroom houses for sale in Etwall.

Now in its 37th year, the Pride in the Job Awards, organised by National House Building Council, is the most highly regarded competition in the housebuilding industry dedicated to recognising site managers who achieve the highest standards in house building.

Judging for the awards began in July 2016, with each site manager assessed across 44 areas of site management, including technical knowledge, consistency in the build process and the quality controls in place.

Richard Hartshorn, National House Building Council regional director said: "Every year, the NHBC Pride in the Job Awards give us the chance to recognise the dedication of the UK top site managers and their commitment to new home quality.

"Last year NHBC registered 15,915 new homes in the region; it is site managers such as Danny who play an important role in delivering these, while pushing up the standards of new homes, through their persistence, passion and a commitment to build homes of the highest quality for their customers and we wish them all the success in the future."

