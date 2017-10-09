A historic piece of Burton which has seen tens of thousands of criminals face justice over more than 100 years could be sold off to the highest bidder in the next few months.

The Grade II Listed Burton Magistrates' Court will be sold on the open market more than a year after it controversially closed its doors to save the Courts and Tribunals Service, which managed the court, £200,000 a year, it has been revealed.

Now, any business or housing developer could take on the building with a view to turning it into flats or a restaurant

The Burton Mail exclusively revealed earlier this year that ownership of the court building had been transferred from the Ministry of Justice to another Government body, the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA).

The HCA indicated that the plan was to turn it into flats. However, two months later, it revealed it was no further forward on plans for the future use of the site.

Now a spokesman has confirmed that the HCA is expecting to start marketing of the site on the "open market within the next couple of months with a view to agreeing a disposal by the end of this financial year."

The HCA previously confirmed it had taken over management of the court after the Burton Mail revealed £51,000 had been "wasted" on maintaining the empty premises over only five months, following a Freedom of Information request.

The HCA is responsible for disposing of sites such as the court with a view to speeding up their sale to help increase the supply of housing.

Campaigners against the closure of the court saw 2,000 people sign a petition to keep the building open, saying it marked the end of local justice for the town after more than 106 years, and disputed claims by the courts service that Burton's court was underused.

The history of Burton Magistrates' Court

Opened in 1910, the court was designed by the architect Henry Beck, and built by the company Richard Kershaw and Sons.



While tourists, and residents, look upon the domed building outside in awe, it is the inside – with the very impressive magistrate's chair with Baroque styling based on the design of the Old Bailey - that needs to be seen to be believed.

A three-tonne foundation stone was laid by Alderman Charles Tresise (mayor of Burton) on May 24, 1909, a stone which still takes pride of place at the front of building.

The original building, once complete, housed one large courtroom measuring 40ft by 31ft and one smaller courtroom measuring 32 sq ft. There were also rooms built for the magistrates, the magistrates' clerks and the witnesses.

Despite the industrial landscape surrounding it, the Grade II listed court building still remains a landmark in the town. Many will have seen the large wooden door for the 'public' outside marking the original entrance, alongside the door for 'justices'.

Adjoining the court is the new and improved police station with the usual mess rooms and changing quarters as well as living quarters for 10 single constables. A mortuary was built along with kennels for stray animals and a 'lethal chamber' for animals which needed to be destroyed.

The police station was later replaced by the one seen today; it became operational in 1998. And despite a £400,000 extension to the court for another two courtrooms, Burton Magistrates' Court building would remain the same.

Its two-storey extension, in 1989, was expected to 'boost efficiency and relieve congestion for staff, solicitors and the public'. The building included a general office, extra courtroom and rooms for court officials and solicitors.

The project meant that staff would be able to handle accounts, fines, fees and maintenance payments within the new complex.With the closure of Tamworth Magistrates' Court in 2011, all cases were transferred to Burton – making it busier than ever.

However, instead of extending the court further, the courts and tribunals service closed it and invested more than £700 million to reform and digitise its courts across the UK to deliver swifter justice.

