Historic former brewery buildings in Burton could be transformed into almost 200 flats after the site fell into disrepair and is now described as "derelict".

The Maltings, formerly the Bass Maltings, in Wetmore Road, date back to the mid-19th century and are Grade II listed but could be turned into 182 apartments catering for residents of all ages.

Applicant Burton upon Trent Developments has applied to East Staffordshire Borough Council for permission to make the changes which will see a total of 52 one-bedroom flats, and 126 two-bedroom flats over a 7,405 sq m total floorspace.

The Maltings is on the west side of what was formerly Anderstaff Lane, and six malthouses, included in the application, run parallel to one another.

The Maltings (formerly listed as Malthouses numbers 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20) are Grade II listed buildings and were first listed in June 1979.

Numbers 18 to 21 were erected by Bass & Co in 1853-54 and were the first multi-storey floor maltings in the town. Malthouses numbers 16 and 17 were added in 1864 and have the same design features as the earlier houses.

The proposal is to convert the disused former brewery buildings into residential accommodation. This will include the reopening of previously bricked up openings allowing for the change of use.



The developers say they aim to retain as much of the building as possible, including the columns and beams and will retain the existing rafters if possible.

A report to the council from the applicants said: "Having the original rafters present would allow for the roof to be restored with having minimal impact on the building and would make the restoration a much easier and smoother process."

The report adds: "The development offers 51 one-bed apartments and 126 two-bed apartments which are in three blocks and over four floors in one block and the other blocks have mezzanine floors as well.

"The two main blocks, which have 173 of the apartments, have lifts which give access to all of the apartments making this suitable accommodation for people of all ages and capabilities.

"The design of the proposal is in keeping with the original features of the buildings, with the exception of the reopening of the blocked-up openings and the light well.

"We feel that the buildings are part of Burton upon Trent history and with minimal alterations and transforming them into accommodation this would help to keep the buildings' character and would give the building a use rather than the buildings not being maintained or repaired – if and when needed.

"We ask that this application is looked upon favourably as the building has a lot of historic values and we feel that the building being derelict is not beneficial to the area."

The council is expected to make a final decision on the plan in the coming months.