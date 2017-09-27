A proposal to build 25 affordable homes, which was met with objections from neighbours concerned about over-development and parking issues, has been approved.

Coventry-based Orbit Housing is to build a mixture of four one-bedroom flats for rent, 15 two-bedroom homes and six three-bedroom homes on land adjacent to 89 Rosliston Road, Stapenhill.

The brownfield land, which is currently part of a car sales business, will be changed to housing with 38 car parking spaces after permission was granted by East Staffordshire Borough Council's planning committee.

The development will comprise five pairs of semi-detached homes, 11 terraced homes and a detached building comprising four flats.

The site has been used for some time for car sales and was previously used as a service station with a forecourt for selling fuel. As such, vehicle access to the site from Rosliston Road can be gained in two locations, typical of a service station forecourt.

In a report to the council agents Robothams Architects said: "At the front of the site are two existing homes which are to be retained and which will be largely unaffected by the new development.

"One is a single-storey bungalow which appears to have been constructed in the last 30 years and the other is a large two-storey bay-fronted building constructed around the turn of the 19th century.

Adjacent to these buildings are a number of existing vehicle workshops constructed in the 20th century which are tired in their appearance and which are to be demolished as part of this application. Within the 25 units there are 15 affordable rented units and 10 shared ownership units."

Neighbours had objected to the proposal, claiming the development was too dense and would have an overbearing impact on the street scene.

A report for Robothams said: "We would state that the proposal is an acceptable use of a brownfield site with a reasonable level of development, adequate parking, a safe access and turning facilities within the site, a carefully designed scheme with good landscaping to limit impact on its surroundings."

