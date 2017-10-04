Construction work on the latest major housing development in Uttoxeter is set to begin - including much-needed homes for first-time buyers.

The 119-home estate will form part of the Bramshall Meadows development, which will eventually include 700 houses. And house builder Bellway has confirmed the first of its new builds will be available for purchase by the end of 2017.

The developer's bosses insist they are keen to cater for a range of home-seekers - and especially first-time buyers - with their new venture.

Around 15 per cent of the new houses will be what planners class as "affordable homes" and more than 60 per cent will have three or more bedrooms.

Regional sales and marketing director Stephen Rose said: "We are looking forward to building homes which will become part of a landmark new development in the town. We’re pleased to receive planning permission for our new development of homes in Uttoxeter, and we're looking forward to starting construction in the very near future.

"It was important for us to create a development which provides a home for everybody, especially young people who are looking to move onto the property ladder for the first time.

"We've included a large number of different house types in our plans here which should cater for buyers at every stage of the property ladder.

"Work will begin very shortly and the first homes here are scheduled to be released for sale by the end of the year. We're expecting there to be strong interest in the homes here, and we’re excited to be playing a role in building a thriving new community in Uttoxeter."

Planning permission was given to St Modwen for the Bramshall Meadows site, at Parks Farm, Bramshall, in 2015. The firm has formal permission to build 98 houses, some of which are still under construction, and has applied to erect 113 more.

Bellway has separate permission to develop 2.8 hectares of the 50.7-acre site. Its will build four one-bedroom flats, 18 two-bedroom flats, 25 two-bedroom houses, 46 three-bedroom houses and 26 four-bedroom houses.

They will be a mixture of detached, semi-detached and terraced homes.

At the planning meeting at which permission for the scheme was granted, objectors' concerns were revealed.

Complaints were heard about Uttoxeter being used as a "dumping ground" for borough building targets, the town losing its identity, homes already on the site being "unsightly", the threat to great-crested newts, traffic problems and buidling waste being blown into neighbouring gardens.

However, highways said there were no highway safety issues and ecological issues had been "successfully addressed".

Bramshall Meadows also has planning permission for a school, community centre and huge business park. A sales centre is scheduled to open at the Uttoxeter development by the end of the year.

