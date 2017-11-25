Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

No man is an island - but if you want to be the only man or woman on the island, this is the perfect opportunity.

In a picturesque part of the world, just off the top of Scotland, a one-bedroom cottage is for sale and offers are invited of more than £300,000 - and with it comes complete with the 40-acre island.

Owning the Holm of Grimbister, which is situated in near Kirkwall in the Orkney Islands, will give you the opportunity to not only be a landowner but you will also have the freedom to do as you please.

Marketed by Savills, the agent says: "The period cottage provides basic accommodation and a traditional L-shaped steading with conversion potential.

"The island benefits from being connected to mainland Orkney at low tide by a causeway. There is a small triangular parcel of land extending to about a one third of an acre on the mainland and access rights to the A965 public road.

"The land is all arable and is well fenced into nine separate enclosures. In addition, a site has been leased for a 6kw wind turbine which provides electricity for the property and for export to the grid. Mains services are all connected to the island."

This really is the stuff that dreams are made of - if your dream is to be alone. More details are available by heading to the Savills website here.

If this isn't the home for you, there are hundreds of homes for sale on the Burton Mail website here.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk