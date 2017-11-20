Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Proposals to extend Uttoxeter by bringing up to 700 homes to the town have taken a step forward as the latest scheme has been given the green light.

Forty-four homes will now be built on land to the west of the Uttoxeter A50 Bypass after its reserved matters, which details its infrastructure, landscaping and layout, have been approved.

St Modwen Homes has been given the go-ahead to push on with its plans for 44 homes, which will include seven affordable homes, following a unanimous vote by East Staffordshire Borough Council's planning committee on Tuesday, November 14.

The latest scheme, known as 1D, consists of 2.9 acres of land to the west of Uttoxeter, which is part of an overall 125-acre site with outline approval for the development of up to 700 homes, 24 acres of employment use, a first school, a mixed use local centre incorporating retail, leisure, social, cultural community and health facilities, green infrastructure, associated engineering works and an access to New Road and Bramshall Road. The proposed development is accessed from the northern side of Bramshall Road.

This scheme for 44 homes now completes the Phase 1 development of 250 homes (in conjunction with the previously approved Phases 1a, 1b and 1c).

The number of homes had been reduced and the scheme was originally for 113, which had led to an objection by Uttoxeter Town Council which said the originally submitted application was inconsistent with the Local Plan which calls for 33 per cent affordable housing in greenfield developments on the edge of Uttoxeter. It was then that the number of homes was reduced to 44.

In recommending the plans for approval, a report from the council’s planning officers to the committee said: "The proposal would not be likely to adversely affect the amenities of occupiers of existing and proposed nearby homes, and would provide an acceptable level of amenity for the occupiers of the new homes.

"The proposal will not have an unacceptably adverse impact on the wider existing highway network nor give rise to any environmental concerns. The scheme would also provide necessary mitigation in relation to biodiversity."

Cash given to the community affected by the development of up to 700 will include

A contribution of £300,000 towards indoor sports upon the occupation of the 300th home.

Four acres of sports pitches on site (or a contribution of £50,000 per 2.4 acre towards off-site sports provision) along with open space and formal play facilities.

The provision of a bus service upon the occupation of the 250th home.

Traffic calming measures in Bramshall before the first occupation of any home.

The setting up of a management scheme to maintain the open space.

A contribution of £45,000 towards refuse and recycling.

The provision of a new first school (primary level with some nursery provision).

A commuted sum of £2,203,971 for middle school, high school and sixth form places.

The 44 homes will include eight two-bedroom home; 22 three-bedroom homes; and 14 four-bedroom home.

