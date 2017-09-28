A building left empty by an historic bathroom company when it moved four years ago is on the market for £300,000.

In 2013 B Grice Ltd, of Alexandra Road, Swadlincote, ceased trading with the name and was taken over by rival company, Your Space Kitchen and Bathrooms, in Rink Drive, and became Your Space at Grice's.

The Crown Store building opened in Swadlincote in 1914 and the business formerly based there was taken over by B Grice Ltd in 1965 – which sold the same stock - and quickly established itself as a reputable company specialising in kitchen and bathrooms.

The building, which boasts a ground floor and first-floor showroom is on the market for £300,000.

