A building once occupied by Npower before its cost-cutting initiative is now being refurbished to make way for new owners.

Gas and electricity supplier Npower announced in March 2016 that it would close its Willow House call centre, in Wetmore Road, Burton, blaming the closure on "extremely disappointing" financial results and leading to the loss of up to 200 jobs in the town.

The company previously said customer numbers had fallen from 5.13 million to 4.7 million. The building is now being marketed for use again and is currently being refurbished.

Estate agents Gadsby Nichols confirmed part of the building had been taken up by the neighbouring tour operator Riviera Travel and the rest was now being upgraded with new lighting and air conditioning.

Willow House is being marketed with accommodation over two floors, and is currently a mix of open-plan and office space, providing a call centre facility together with training room and managers' offices.

The specification includes full central heating system, air-conditioning, suspended ceilings, three-compartment skirting trunking, and double glazing with a "panoramic view" over the River Trent and the adjoining Burton Washlands.

The space is available from 2,493 sq ft/233 m2 up to 13,818 sq ft/1,284 m2, with car parking.

