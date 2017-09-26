Controversial plans for 250 holiday lodges in a disused sand quarry near Alton Towers have been given the go ahead despite a High Court challenge from a local protester.

The cabins will be part of a large new leisure development at Moneystone Quarry, Cheadle Road, Oakamoor.

Staffordshire Moorlands District Council had granted outline planning permission to developers Laver Leisure Ltd in September last year.

But the decision was challenged in court by local objector Paul Housiaux, who claimed the decision was "irrational and perverse."

His lawyers pointed out that earlier proposals for the site had been rejected by the council in December 2015, while concerns had been raised over the impact of increased traffic on the surrounding road network.

After granting consent, the council had rejected the developer's proposals to change the layout of the junction with Eaves Lane, the court heard

Councillors were concerned that the planned changes to the junction, taken in isolation, would be "likely to worsen highway safety in the locality".

Mr Housiaux claimed the council's decisions were 'fatally inconsistent' and the planning consent should be overturned.

Dismissing his challenge, however, Judge Mark Pelling QC ruled there was "no stark, fundamental or serious inconsistency."

Laver Leisure had made changes to the earlier proposals, including a reduction in the maximum height of some buildings in order to preserve local views.

And the outline planning permission could not be implemented until full details of the realignment of the Eaves Lane access were approved.

There was, said the judge, no "necessary irrationality" in granting outline consent for the leisure development while at the same time refusing full permission for the changes to the junction.

The two applications were entirely separate and the council had given adequate reasons for both decisions, he added.

Mr Housiaux also claimed it was "perverse" of the council not to insist on "sustainable transport" arrangements when that had been given as one of the reasons for rejecting the earlier proposals.

But the judge said the council had based its decision on a "careful and detailed" officer's report and its reasons were "more than adequate".

Mr Housiaux's judicial review challenge was dismissed and the outline planning permission confirmed by the judge.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk