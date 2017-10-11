A plot of land in Burton which will be the site for 23 new homes built has officially been unveiled at a ribbon cutting ceremony with Mayor of East Staffordshire Simon Gaskin.

Two show homes were opened by Councillor Gaskin, with three and five bedrooms each, and have been opened to give those interested a chance to see what will be on offer once the development is complete.

Named Shepherd's Rest, the properties are being developed by David Wilson Homes, in Forest Road, Burton, and will feature a range of three, four and five-bedroom homes.

Visitors to the opening event were able to grab a slice of a specially designed cake which paid homage to Burton - a jar of Marmite with David Wilson Homes' dog mascot.

At the event, Councillor Gaskin commented on the two show homes that have already been built on the development site.

He said: "The five-bedroom house we viewed was well spaced out with a vast amount of modern amenities including a good-sized garden; ideal for a large family or a more luxurious living standard.

"The three-bedroom house was an ideal starter home; well-built with plenty of space. It is an amazing development in a beautiful area with lots of amenities."

David Wilson Homes has already agreed to contribute more than £1.5 million to services and facilities in the Burton area as part of the agreement to build the homes.

Kay Beardmore, the sales manager at David Wilson Homes' Forest Road development, has said: "We were honoured to have Councillor Gaskin cut the ribbon to officially open Shepherd's Rest.

"The development is really beginning to take shape and now the show homes are open it gives visitors the chance to see the quality of the homes for themselves.

"We have already received a high level of interest from keen homebuyers in the area, with four homes being reserved at the launch, and expect this to continue as Shepherd's Rest develops."

Anybody looking for further information about the plots can visit David Wilson Homes' website online at here or call the sales team on 0844 811 5544.

