A Swadlincote couple are celebrating their first days in their brand new home after becoming two of the first residents to move into a new 84-home development in South Derbyshire

Strata has now welcomed the first residents into Ambience, the homebuilder's latest development in High Street, Linton.

Jamie Sharp, from Swadlincote, and his partner, Marin Neville, are now making their new house a home after receiving the keys to their four-bedroom Strata home.

The 28-year-old said: "It is so exciting to be one of the first people to move into Ambience. It is our first home together as a couple and we couldn't wait until our move-in date.

"We were greatly impressed with the master bedroom, kitchen diner and the general high-quality finish of the build. The home purchase journey was fantastic and we received regular updates from the team throughout the whole process.

"The development is a fantastic place to live. It is really friendly; we have had a few families and couples join us already and everyone is making an effort to get to know one another. There is a genuine community spirit here at Ambience and it is not often that you can say that about a new build development.

"During our house search we never imagined living in an area that was so relaxing and sociable; it really is better than what we could have ever dreamed of."

The couple were first introduced to the development through Strata's website and immediately booked an appointment with a customer experience manager to learn more about Ambience.

Charlotte Corah, customer experience manager at Ambience, said: "We would invite all those interested in Ambience to come and enjoy having a look around our beautiful collection of homes.

"It is only when you walk into the show home that you really get a feel for what it would be like to live in one of our homes."

