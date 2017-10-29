A former pub dating back to the Victorian era which has fallen into disrepair amid claims of violence and vandalism could be given a new lease of life as a site for new homes.

The Burton Mail previously revealed that the Travellers Rest, in New Street, Church Gresley, could be turned into two detached homes after it was left standing empty for more than two years.

If the work goes ahead, it would involve demolishing half the building and converting the remaining half into a detached home, before building a second detached property.

Victor Brewin applied to South Derbyshire District Council for permission to convert the pub as well as adding a two-storey rear extension on a total of 0.14 acres of land. Its 12 car parking spaces will also be reduced to six.

At the time of the application, local councillors Trevor Southerd And Stuart Swann, who represent Church Gresley on the district and county council respectively, welcomed the idea that the empty pub could be reused.

In February 2016 the Burton Mail reported the pub was on the market for £180,000 after its asking price was slashed from £250,000.

The pub was established as long ago as 1850 and was at the heart of the community for decades, boasting three darts teams, two football teams, two dominoes teams and playing host to a fishing club and a golf club at its peak.

Internal photos previously released by the estate agents now show that the venue has fallen into a state of disrepair.

The pub also has links with several controversial stories that have appeared in the Burton Mail over the years. In 2011, a man was dumped behind the pub in a cement bag after being badly beaten up.

In 2013, the pub had its licence scrutinised after Derbyshire Police said it had "serious cause for concern" about the drunken state of customers leaving the pub, which had led to fighting on the street.

And nearby residents hit out after it was revealed that on more than one occasion items resembling a sex toy were spotted in the pub's window by children playing outside in the street.