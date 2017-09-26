A South Derbyshire mortgage advisor is given people advice on long-term mortgages, as it emerges that one in four first-time buyers are now opting for a 35 year mortgage.

Across the country in 2016, 28.1 per cent of mortgages taken out by first-time buyers were for 35 years or longer. In the first quarter of 2017, this figure had risen even more to 30 per cent, up from 13.8 per cent in 2006.

David O'Carroll from Great British Finance said: "There has been a significant increase in the number of people taking on loans for this length of time."

Mr O'Carroll works from Cadley Cauldwell estate agents, in Swadlincote, and has given tips on what people looking at a 35 year mortgage can do to avoid extra charges.

He said: "People need to make sure they review their mortgage regularly. They need to look at their financial position, and if they can afford to pay more off the loan then they should to this.

"People need to do anything they can to reduce the term. Many who take out 35 year mortgages don't actually pay the loan for the full term. They pay more each month to they can get it paid off quicker."

Although mortgages of 95 per cent or more tend to be rare in the UK since the financial crash, mortgage loans through the government's Help to Buy schemes are available. With a deposit of as little as five per cent from the buyer, the government either lends or guarantees a larger proportion of the loan.

