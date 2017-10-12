A parish council has slammed plans for 150 homes to be built on the edge of Winshill, calling the proposals "inappropriate" and said it is confident that the development bid will be turned down.

An application to develop 28 acres of agricultural land off Sales Lane and Hawfield Lane, Bretby, has sparked concern among residents and led to criticism from locals who also claim it will put extra pressure on GPs and schools and lead to a loss of wildlife.

As a result of the concerns the applicant Summix (Burton) Developments scaled down its initial proposal from 250 homes to 150 but members of Winshill Parish Council have objected to the plans calling them inappropriate.

Parish council clerk Steve Taylor said the council was particularly concerned that it was not involved in any consultation and its reasons for fighting the plans were "fairly founded".

He said: "Clearly we are very conscious of the views of local residents and it is them who will be most affected.

"As a parish council planning applications are something we take an interest in and we were not consulted over the application which concerns us.

"People will always be opposed to developments in their back yard but this is more than that. Its principle is totally inconsistent in view of South Derbyshire’s recently adopted local plan.

"It is on grade two agricultural land and there is a history of flooding at properties near the proposed development area.

"We are also concerned about the access to highways and as we have had a few problems in the past with traffic problems in Hawfield Lane which is near the two schools. We are worried that any further traffic will have quite a large impact and will exacerbate the situation.

"This just doesn't seem an appropriate development for this location in the countryside and it will no doubt impact on the infrastructure in Winshill, causing further strain to existing facilities."

Mr Taylor said the parish council's view was that it should object and it has done so.

He said: "The objection has been made and the reasons are fairly founded so hopefully it will be turned down. We are very confident we will get the results we want and we have had residents come along to parish council meetings and encouraged them to put their views to the council."

Since the developers plans were announced an action group has formed to campaign against the proposals, with the backing of Staffordshire County councillor Conor Wileman.

He said: "Every year central government set house building targets for local authorities which then have the ability to draft a local plan which designates, through local councillor and resident involvement, where those houses should be built in the local authority area.

"South Derbyshire’s adopted Local Plan does not include the building of houses adjacent to Sales Lane and therefore this development must not be permitted.

"I fully understand the need to build houses - getting on the housing ladder is particularly difficult and that must change - but when a sufficient amount of houses have been allocated to be built elsewhere in South Derbyshire, it is unconscionable to build additional houses on Green fields which also happen to be Grade 2 listed farmland.

"As a member of Winshill Unite Action Group and in my personal capacity as a Staffordshire county councillor, I have submitted my objections to the plans on the above grounds and on the issue of scant regard to the general lack of highways infrastructure in Burton especially in relation to the over capacity of the Swan junction.

"My thanks goes to members of the Winshill Unite Action Group, who have led the fight in Winshill against this unnecessary development. The group continues to work tirelessly to keep residents informed. I sincerely hope South Derbyshire planning committee takes on board our concerns and refuses the application."

The applicants claim the site is suitable and sustainable for a residential development and can be accommodated by the existing infrastructure in the area.

There would also be the creation of pedestrian connections through the development that link with the wider countryside, along with the creation of "a strong landscape and open space structure".

The outline application is to be decided by South Derbyshire District Council later this month.

