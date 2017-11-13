The video will start in 8 Cancel

A long-established Burton town centre pub hit by falling trade could be turned into shops and flats, new plans reveal.

Billy's, in New Street, Burton, has been a staple of the town's drinking scene for many years but could soon be facing last orders if an application to turn it into two shops and five apartments is permitted.

Plans submitted by Billy's owner, Sarah Das, to East Staffordshire Borough Council for approval also asks for permission to build a new home on the site.

The pub already includes four one-bedroom bedsits, and one one-bedroom flat which could become two one-bedroom flats and four two-bedroom flats, while its ground floor would be turned into two shops.

A two-storey mews style apartment could also be built in the pub’s car park. This would reduce parking from 16 spaces to eight.

Robert Turner, of Swadlincote-based Turner and Co Consulting Ltd acting as agent to the applicant said in a report submitted to the council: "The business, as a public house, in its location, is in decline.

"The residential accommodation on the upper floors is in need of modernisation and separation in order to provide marketable housing. The existing structure and remaining site is sufficiently large to provide the proposed retail and residential accommodation."

The existing site includes three storey accommodation. The ground floor is occupied by the pub and its toilets, back bar, kitchen, cellar, store room and back office.

The first and second floor includes a separate one-bedroom bedsit/flat with four further en-suite rooms with a shared kitchen in the form of a house of multi occupancy.

Billy's is still open to the public.

