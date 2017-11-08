Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of pounds could be pumped into a major facelift for six shops in Swadlincote town centre which planners admit have become an eyesore.

Numbers 5 to 15 West Street could be redeveloped as part of a £30,000 Swadlincote town centre grant scheme to regenerate the town centre.

The proposals, which have been submitted to South Derbyshire District Council’s planning department and have been recommended for approval by the authority's planning committee on Tuesday, November 7, include alterations to the shop fronts at ground and first-floor levels and alterations to the windows on the shops, including four premises to the immediate left of The Star Foundation's furniture shop as well as the charity shop and an opticians to the right.

The new town centre grant scheme is focused on improving non-historic buildings and complementing the existing Swadlincote Townscape Heritage Scheme which supports repairs and improvements to historic buildings in the Conservation Area.

More than £400,000 of funding has been secured from the Heritage Lottery Fund for the Swadlincote Townscape Heritage Scheme, which has paid for heritage activities and events, the redesign of the Diana, Princess of Wales, Memorial Garden and a grant scheme for historic buildings.

A report to the council’s planning department said: "This row of shops is in a key location fronting The Delph. Over recent decades the condition of some of the buildings has become a cause for concern.

"The general appearance of the block is now poor and the aim of this design brief is to set out a future vision for this building and to encourage and support improvements through offers of grant funding."

The work will consist of the replacement of first-floor timber windows with dark grey aluminium windows, and replacement cladding for numbers 5, 7, 9, 11, 13 and 15.

The Swadlincote Town Centre Vision and Strategy 2012 highlighted the need to attract investment to the town centre and maintain the environment, including identifying key pedestrian routes, important vistas and areas that would benefit from enhancement of the streetscape.

The Swadlincote Town Centre Grant Scheme aims to contribute to the further revival of the town centre with enhancements designed to attract greater numbers of shoppers and visitors. The initiative seeks to improve the visual appearance of Swadlincote town centre by incentivising property owners and tenants to invest in their premises.

The focus will be on non-historic properties, in order to complement the work being undertaken through the Swadlincote Townscape Heritage Scheme. Priority will be given to prominent shop fronts which are particularly visible from main public routes, which includes 5 to 15 West Street. If additional funding becomes available in the future, further target properties would be identified.

Financial assistance will be made available as grants, with the property owner/tenant also contributing to the cost of the works to their premises.

