A housing developer in Burton is looking to offer home buyers a helping hand when it comes to getting on or moving up the property ladder.

Strata is hosting a Help to Buy event at its Temptation development in Burton from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, October 14 and Sunday, October 15.

It will be a chance for potential purchasers to receive expert advice on the government-backed Help to Buy scheme, said a company spokesman.

As well as receiving one-to-one advice at the development, located in Reservoir Road, visitors will also be able to view just what goes into a Strata home, said a spokesman.

Andrew Weaver, chief executive of Strata, said: "There is no doubt that the Help to Buy Equity Loan has been beneficial in helping to boost the housing market, however, for a home buyer understanding the process and advantages of the scheme can be difficult. There are very few places to turn to for advice.

"That is why we wanted to introduce our Help to Buy events where our experts will take the time to sit down with home hunters on a one-to-one basis, explain how the scheme works and what impact it could have on their purchase potential.

"This event will prove invaluable for those looking to own their first home or move on from an existing home."

Those looking to attend the event can do so by visiting the Strata website here and registering their interest.

