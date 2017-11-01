Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The last penthouse apartment at Barton Marina - complete with waterfront views - is up for sale, with a price tag of £475,000.

Family-owned Cameron Homes is building 54 two-bedroom apartments, including nine penthouses, at the Barton under Needwood Marina site.

Bosses said the Lakeside Apartments scheme had attracted strong interest since its launch earlier this year with the first three blocks of homes now sold out, and initial residents happily settled into their new homes.

Bev Coleman, sales manager of Cameron Homes, said: "This is one of our most exciting and successful developments and we are sure that the final penthouse on the market will prove popular.

"This luxurious and upgraded two-bedroom home enjoys magnificent waterfront and marina views, two parking spaces and two balconies and is priced at £475,000.

"A new community is being created at Barton Marina and we are delighted it is proving such a success. Its perfect position takes advantage of the vibrancy of the marina and the beautiful rural setting."

All the homes, which are being built in four blocks linked by a gatehouse in the landscaped development, either have views over the marina, which features 300 boats, restaurants, bars, a cinema and delicatessen, or they face the large lake, woodland and towpaths.

The last few homes in the final block, which features 20 apartments, are now for sale, with prices starting at £220,000.

Anyone interested in arranging a tour of the showhome complex should contact the sales advisers on 01283 888190 or email thelakesdie@cameronhomes.co.uk to make an appointment.

