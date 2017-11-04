The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Victorian gentleman's residence in Burton is for sale with a £800,000 price tag. Along with the main property,

Arthurlie House, in Ashby Road, already has permission for another three homes on its large plot but is in need of some tender loving itself.

There are also three five bedroom properties on the land, all featuring a garage.

On the market with Burchell Edwards, a report by the estate agents said: "A superb investment opportunity not to be missed - Arthurlie House, of brick with stone dressings set back off the north side of the road, was built in the 1850s, probably for Oscar Stephen, who was living there in 1861.

"The property is currently in need of complete refurbishment, some of which has been started. In addition to the main house there is current planning permission for three five-bedroom detached houses along with garages."

Key features include:

Planning permission for three detached Houses

Refurbishment project for detached Victorian gentleman's residence

Main house - five bedrooms, three reception rooms and a kitchen/diner

Plot 1 - five bedrooms, two reception rooms and a kitchen/family room

Plot 3 - five bedrooms, two reception rooms and a kitchen/family room

Plot 4 - five bedrooms, two reception rooms and a kitchen/family room

Garages with all plots

