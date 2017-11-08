Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chickens could be removed from three egg production buildings in Tutbury to make way for the storage of fireworks, explosive new proposals have revealed.

J Major, of Castle Hayes Park Farm, in Castle Hayes Lane, Tutbury, blames inefficient egg production unit machinery as the reason for wanting to change the use of buildings to storage.

An application has been submitted to East Staffordshire Borough Council's planning department for permission to turn the three free range egg production units into a storage place for fireworks.

A report submitted to the council by JVH Town Planning Consultants Ltd, acting as agents to the applicant, said: "The egg production unit has now been operational for 20 years and the machinery is no longer efficient and is prone to breakdowns and is nearing the end of its serviceable life.

"The land surrounding the buildings has also been intensively used during this time by the chickens and this has now started to impact upon egg yields.

"It is considered that the unit is therefore nearing the end of being economically viable as it stands, with significant investment required to modernise the operation and to meet the ever-increasing standards required by the industry.

"The buildings themselves are, however, sound and well suited to the proposed change of use for storage purposes which could maintain the levels of employment on the site, which would be lost in the event of the cessation of egg production."

The one-hectare site has 3,450 square metres of floor space equally spread across the three buildings. The report continues: "These buildings are particularly suitable for the storage of fireworks on account of their location, size and access arrangements. The proposal will assist in the diversification of the current farming operations."

It is also revealed that the buildings would mainly be used from July to January. Firework imports take place from July until October and the stock is then distributed from mid-October to early November, with further stock stored and distributed prior to New Year.

Fireworks would be delivered by HGV as is currently the case with feed stock to the site. In terms of movements there would be around 60 HGV movements to stock the three buildings with around 210 movements to export the stock during the year, undertaken by smaller vans to distribute to shops and supermarkets.

The report said: "This is very comparable in overall terms to the current movements from the egg production unit, which sees approximately six HGVs visiting the site per week for the delivery of feed and the collection of eggs which take place seven days a week."

A decision is due later in the year.