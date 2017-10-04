A Victorian building in Burton formerly used by volunteers at a shoebox appeal could be turned into 25 apartments, new proposals have revealed.

The news that Staffordshire County Council's Burton Enterprise Centre, in Waterloo Street, could be turned into an apartment block, comes only three months after Operation Christmas Child revealed it would not be returning to the building this December to pack shoeboxes as the building was up for sale for £400,000.

The charity, which fills shoeboxes with small toys, hygiene items, school supplies and accessories such as hats, gloves, a scarf and sunglasses for needy youngsters around the world, will now operate from a converted building close to the Riverside Church, in the town's High Street.

Oliver Gilkes has now applied to East Staffordshire Borough Council for permission to change the use of Burton Enterprise Centre from offices to 25 homes.

A report to the council said: "It is proposed to provide 18 parking spaces and 25 secure cycle storage spaces. The site is in a highly accessible location for public transport being on a bus route with a bus stop outside the building and within 500m of Burton Railway Station.

"Given the accessibility of the site and the proposed provision of car parking and cycle storage it is not considered that there will be any adverse highway impacts."

The Burton Enterprise Centre lies on the eastern side of Waterloo Street. The car parking area for the building is on the corner of Princess Street and Casey Lane.

The building is a two-storey Victorian building previously used as a school and art college. It was converted into offices in the 1980s.

Burton Enterprise Centre is currently part of the county council's network of 'easy-let' office and workshop accommodation located across Staffordshire. The building is more than 100 years old and is a former school building, now split into offices of varying sizes.

