Work on a new primary school in South Derbyshire is set to begin next spring with construction of 485 new homes underway in the area, it has been confirmed.

Developers St Modwen will be covering the cost and design of the new Mease Hilton Academy which will be opening its doors in September 2019 as part of its agreement to build new homes on The Mease in the village. The cost and layout of building the school has not yet been revealed.

Derbyshire County Council approved plans to build the school three years ago to accommodate the expected increase in primary-age children living in the area. The authority has agreed to provide the £172,600 set-up costs and the school is due to open in September 2019.

Go ahead given to cover £172,600 set-up costs for new primary school in Hilton

The George Spencer Academy Trust will use the council funding to pay for the school's set-up, including the recruitment of teaching staff, pupil admissions, financial and legal arrangements, building management and other essential preparation work.

Gregg Titley, development director at St Modwen, said: "We have agreed to build the Mease Hilton Academy as part of our development at Hilton. As a regeneration specialist, St Modwen transforms spaces into places that benefit the people who live and work there and we work closely with Derby City Council to ensure that the academy suits the needs of local people.

"Our housebuilding unit, St Modwen Homes, is on site building the first phase of 125 properties and building is earmarked to begin on the new academy in spring 2018."

