Residents in South Derbyshire are being urged to have their say on plans for a primary school to accommodate children living in a major new housing development at Highfields Farm, in Findern.

A total of 1,200 houses could eventually be built on the site by developers Taylor Wimpey, in line with permission granted by South Derbyshire District Council. To date, 130 have been completed.

The scale of the development means an estimated extra 240 primary school places will eventually be needed in the area. It will also create another 180 secondary-aged pupil places, and 72 post-16 pupil places.

The developer is making a contribution towards the provision of secondary places for pupils from the development based on the number of secondary and post-16 pupils generated by the development, less the available space in the normal area secondary school using the normal multiplier of £17,176.17 per secondary pupil and £18,627.90 per post-16 pupil.

Currently, the proposal is for a new academy school, which would provide the vast majority of those places, to open in September 2019. The public consultation period has started and closes on November 2.

Derbyshire County Council cabinet member for young people Councillor Alex Dale said: "This is a very considerable housing development and our projections for the increase in the number of primary school age children moving into the area show that there is a need to consider the building of a new school.

"However, it is essential that the local community has its say on this proposal. It is the residents who already live in this part of South Derbyshire who can help to give us a full picture of the impact a new school might have.

"I would encourage anyone who has a view on this proposal to take advantage of this opportunity and make their voice heard."

* The Findern development is entirely separate from the Happy Hens project of the same name in Etwall.

How to take part

Residents who wish to take part in the consultation will be asked:

Do you agree that a new school is required to serve the development at Highfields Farm?



Do you agree that the council seek to open the new school in September 2019 or as soon as possible afterwards?



Do you have any other comments to make on this proposal?

They can find out more about the plans and have their say on Derbyshire County Council's website here:



New Primary School in the Highfields Farm, Findern

They can write to: Jane Parfrement, Strategic Director for Children's Services, Children's Services Development Team, Chatsworth Hall, Chesterfield Road, Matlock, Derbyshire, DE4 3FW. Alternatively, they can telephone Sue Pegg on 01629 536040 or email sue.pegg@derbyshire.gov.uk

Anyone contacting the council in writing or by email should use the reference Ref. DEV/SP

