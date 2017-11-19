The video will start in 8 Cancel

Hundreds of people descended on Burton to mark the switch on of the town's Christmas lights.

People young and old were treated to an array of activities and entertainment including live music, acrobatic performance and the chance to meet Santa Claus and Star Wars characters.

Despite the freezing cold weather, people braved it with hats, scarves and gloves and came armed with hot chocolate so they wouldn’t miss out on ringing in the very start of Christmas 2017.

While you were laughing and getting into the festive spirit our very own photographer has been behind the scenes snapping the best moments of the day.

There are some truly spectacular images of the fireworks display as well as a unique array of pictures courtesy of the Ice King and Queen who paid the town’s little ones…can you spot yourself in the shots of all of today’s events?